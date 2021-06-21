Team Nigeria will do better in Tokyo than in previous Olympics —Sports Ministry

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has reiterated its confidence in Team Nigeria ahead of this summers Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The quadrennial sports fiesta which was initially billed for the summer of 2020 and pushed forward by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, is almost upon us.

Team Nigeria had won a total of 25 medals at the Games since their first participation in 1952, including three Gold, 10 Silver and 12 Bronze medals.

The team in recent times have been experiencing poor outings as they only won one bronze medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, and won no medal at all at the previous edition in London. 2012.

But the Ministry had put in place certain measures, including slashing the number of sports Nigeria will participate in at the games, to ensure the country enjoyed a better outing in Tokyo.

The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Engr. Nebeolisa Anako reiterated the Ministry’s stance on Sunday at the Sports Complex of the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

Read Also: About 80 athletes to represent Team Nigeria in 10 Tokyo Olympics events

Nebeolisa was present at the venue of the Athletics Trials for Olympic qualification, and according to him, the trials are part of the local camping, an initiative of the ministry to enhance the performance of the athletes.

He added that it was also a platform to select the best athletes that will represent the country at the Games.

“So far some athletes have qualified from the trials and some records broken. With the results seen so far, combined with those from the last National festival, we are hopeful that the athletes are going to perform better than the previous Olympics,” he said.

Nebeolisa stated further that there are arrangements for more camping of the athletes so as to keep them in top shape before the beginning of the games in July.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian men’s 4x100m, 4x400m, and women’s 4x400m and mixed 4x400m teams failed in their bids to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on the last day of the trials.

The relay teams however have another chance to secure qualification at the Making of Champions Relays on Saturday and Sunday at the same venue.

Join the conversation

Opinions