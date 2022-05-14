NSCDC arrests suspected cable vandals in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara State has arrested four suspects for vandalizing cables at Ifesowapo Community, Oyun area of Ilorin.

The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Babawale Afolabi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday, listed the suspects as Jamiu Rasaq (29), Mohammed Idris (18), Bala Abubakar (15) and Haruna Muhammed (20).

He said the suspects were caught while trying to vandalize an armoured cable of a 33 KVA transformer serving the community.

He said: “The arrest is in line with the directive given by the Commandant General, CG Ahmed Abubakar Audi, regarding one of the core mandates of the NSCDC, to protect all government’s critical infrastructures and national assets.

“The anti-vandal unit of the corps was able to arrest four vandals, who were found vandalizing a 33 kva transformer serving a whole community.

“The State Commandant, Makinde Ayinla, has ordered full-scale investigations that could lead to the arrest of other suspects believed to be at large.

