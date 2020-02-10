NSCDC explains ‘pilfering’ in personnel’s January salaries

The Management of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has denied allegations that it tampered with the January salary of its personnel.

A statement by the corps spokesman, Emmanuel Okeh, said some of its personnel accused it of pilfering with their salaries following observed shortfalls in the January pay packet.

In denying the allegation, Okeh said that the deductions noticed in the January salary was made by the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) through the Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPIS).

He further explained that the affected employees were overpaid in December 2019 due to a “system error”, hence the deductions to recover the over-payment.

He said: “The attention of the corps management has been drawn to diverse allegations of fraud and misappropriation of funds by a number of aggrieved personnel who felt short-changed due to some deductions in their salary.

“This is coming barely one week after the payment of January salary by the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, through IPPIS.

“The corps wishes to set the records straight that the business of salary payment is that of the Accountant-General of the Federation, and not the management of the NSCDC.”

