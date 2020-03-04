NSE: Bank stocks lead trades as index rises further

Investors’ appetite for bank stocks drove activities in the market Wednesday as the Nigerian bourse recorded gain for the second consecutive day this week.

A positive market breadth was posted with 22 gainers recorded against 10 losers.

All the sector indices appreciated save for the Oil and Gas Index which declined by 0.68% to 232.41 basis points.

The All Share Index (ASI) inched up by 0.61% to close at 26,415.54 basis points. The market capitalisation climbed up to N13.765 trillion at the end of today’s trade. Year to date, the index is down by 1.59%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Nigerian Breweries was the leader in the flock of gainers today, appreciating by 4.44% to close at N42.3. UACN added up 8.64% to end today’s trade at N8.8. Access went up by 6.51% to N9. FBN Holdings rose to N5.65, notching up 9.71% in the process. ETI completed the top 5, climbing by 9.26% to N5.9.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Ardova led losers at Friday’s trade, declining by 10% to close at N15.3. Africa Prudential shed 1.03% to end today’s trade at N4.80. NAHCO fell to N2.5, losing 1.96%. WAPCO slumped to N13.9, recording 0.36% depreciation. Law Union & Rock closed at N0.96, going down by 4%.

TOP 5 TRADES

307.722 million shares estimated at N2.805 billion were traded today in 4,419 deals.

FBN Holdings was the most active stock with 50.254 million of its stocks worth N279.755 million traded in 375 deals. 49.366 million units of Zenith Bank shares priced at N966.289 million exchanged hands in 761 transactions. UBA had 32.384 million shares valued at N224.611 million traded in 351 deals. GTB traded 24.825 million shares estimated at N616.269 million in 614 transactions. Transcorp traded 20.054 million shares valued at N17.076 million in 69 deals.

