NSE: BOC Gas, Flour Mills, Zenith steer N36bn rally

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) bounced back on Wednesday, partly reversing Tuesday’s loss as investors’ hunger for mid-cap stocks dominantly drove recovery.

The day’s positive show hinged on the performances of stocks in Flour Mills, Zenith Bank, Vitafoam, UBA and BOC Gases.

A positive market breadth was recorded as 23 gainers emerged against 16 losers.

Gains were also supported by a leap in the Insurance Index by 3.02% to 206.98 points.

Rising by 0.17%, the All Share Index (ASI) closed at 40,465.15 basis points. In the same vein, market capitalisation climbed by N36.084 billion to N21.158 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 0.48%

TOP 5 GAINERS

NEM led gainers at the NSE, growing by 9.69% to close at N2.15. BOC Gas gained 11.50% to close at N9.52. Japaul Gold rose by 9.46% to N0.81. Linkage Assurance leapt to N0.59, notching up 9.26% in the process. Regal Insurance completed the top 5, climbing up by 9.09% to N0.24.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Sovereign Insurance topped the NSE losers’ table today, declining by 8.83% to close at N0.22. Eterna shrank by 8.17% to end the day at N5.28. Deap Capital tumbled to N0.23, losing 8%. FTN Cocoa dipped to N0.60, recording 7.69% loss. Royal Exchange closed at N0.24, going down by 7.69%.

TOP 5 TRADES

249.545 million shares worth N2.184 billion were traded on the NSE in 6,090 deals.

Japaul Gold was the most preferred stock on the NSE with 28.054 million units of its stocks worth N22.724 million traded in 61 deals. 21.896 million units of Access Bank shares priced at N190.431 million exchanged hands in 247 transactions. Mansard had 13.263 million shares valued at N16.399 million traded in 94 deals. UBA traded 13.228 million shares estimated at N113.099 million in 221 transactions. Transcorp traded 12.788 million shares valued at N12.134 million in 134 deals.

