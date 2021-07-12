NSE: Market cap down by 0.35% as investors lose N70bn

The stock market was down by 0.35 percent on Monday as the equity capitalisation crashed to N19.72 trillion at the close of business on the floor of the bourse.

The market capitalisation was N70 billion lower than the N19.79 trillion recorded at the stock market on Friday.

The All Share Index was down by 136.3 basis points to settle at 37,857.89, from 37,994.19 achieved on Friday.

Investors traded 187.24 million shares valued at N2.89 billion in 4,017 deals on Monday.

This was lower than the 241.83 million shares valued at N2.70 billion that exchanged hands in 3,819 deals on Friday.

Tripple Gee led the gainers’ chart after gaining 9.89 percent to move from N0.91kobo to N1 per share.

Regal Insurance gained 8.89 percent during trading to increase its share price from N0.45kobo to N0.49kobo per share.

UPDC share price rose by 7.44 percent to end trading at N1.30kobo from N1.21kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa share price was up by 5.88 percent to move from N0.34kobo to N0.36kobo per share at the end of trading.

READ ALSO: NSE: Investors lose N60bn as market capitalisation slips by 0.27%

Mutual Benefit share price increased by 5 percent to end trading with N0.42kobo from N0.40kobo per share.

CWG topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.12kobo from its share price during trading to drop from N1.26kobo to N1.14kobo per share.

International Breweries share price declined from N5.30kobo to N5 per share following a loss of N0.30kobo in its share price.

Champion Breweries share price plunged by 3.23 percent to end trading at N2.10kobo from N2.17kobo per share.

First Bank share price declined from N7.70kobo to N7.50kobo per share after losing N0.20kobo in share price during trading.

Mansard completed the list as its share price fell by 2.25 percent to end trading at N0.87kobo from N0.89kobo per share.

Zenith Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 35.31 million shares worth N870.86 million.

Sovereign Insurance shares were traded at a volume of 14.15 million and valued at N3.94 million.

UBA was next with 14.10 million shares traded at a cost of N106.09 million.

Mutual Benefit reported 13.54 million shares worth N5.56 million, while Transcorp recorded over 11.46 million traded shares at a value of N10.41 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions