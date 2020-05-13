NSE: Market rallies marginally on renewed interest in oil & gas stocks

High demand for the shares of Mobil and Total was instrumental in the Nigerian bourse’s first gain in four days on Wednesday.

The Oil and Gas Index consequently came top among the sector indices, gaining 2.66% even though trade remained generally low across the market relative to pre-COVID-19 days.

20 gainers emerged as against 8 losers, making the market achieve a positive breadth.

The All Share Index (ASI) inched up by 0.06% to close at 23,709.44 basis points. Market capitalisation added up N7.055 billion as it rose to N12.356 trillion at the end of today’s session.

Year to date, the index is down by 11.67%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Unilever led gainers, appreciating by 9.96% to close at N12.70. Mobil grew by 10% to end today’s trade at N9.94. May & Baker went up by 9.70% to N2.94. NPF Microfinance Bank rose to N1.48, notching up 9.63% in the process. Mansard completed the top 5, climbing up by 8.23% to N1.71.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Jaiz Bank topped the losers’ chart today declining by 6.45% to close at N0.58. Union Diagnostic shed 6.45% to end today’s trade at N0.29. Champion Breweries fell to N0.76, losing 6.17% in the process. AIICO slumped to N0.93, recording 4.12% depreciation. Seplat closed at N476.40, going down by 3.64%.

READ ALSO: Airtel Africa’s Full Year PAT dips by 4.4% despite 11.2% leap in revenue growth

TOP 5 TRADES

159.235 million shares estimated at N1.540 billion were traded today in 3,573 deals.

FBN Holdings was the most active stock with 50.772 million of its stocks worth N242.086 billion traded in 328 deals. 10.850 million units of Access Bank shares priced at N68.609 million exchanged hands in 157 transactions. UBA had 9.789 million shares valued at N59.526 million traded in 143 deals. Regal Insurance traded 27.925 million shares estimated at N1.506 million in 8 transactions. Zenith Bank traded 7.408 million shares valued at N111.803 million in 326 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions