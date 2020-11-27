NSE: MTNN, Unilever, Fidson drive N43bn gain

Shares in MTNN, Unilever, Fidson, NAHCO and FBN Holdings largely accounted for the N43 billion gain on Friday as the market extended its bull run.

The Consumer Goods Index emerged the top performer among the sectorial indexes, advancing by 0.14% to 582.42 index points.

Trade ended with a positive breadth with 18 gainers emerging against 16 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) edged up by 0.24% to end the day at 34.885.51. Market capitalisation climbed to 18.228 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 29.97%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

NAHCO topped the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 9.09% to close at N2.40. ABC Transport added up 9.09% to end today’s trade at N0.36. Exchange went up by 8.33% to N0.26. Fidson leapt to N5.47, notching up 7.25% in the process. Unilever completed the top 5, climbing up by 5.77% to N13.75.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Portland Paint led losers, declining by 8.42% to close at N2.61. Mansard shed 6.40% to end today’s trade at N2.34. Honeywell Flour slumped to N1.07, recording 5.31% depreciation. Courteville fell to N0.20, losing 4.76%. Mutual Benefits closed at N0.23, going down by 4.17%.

TOP 5 TRADES

190.280 million shares estimated at N3.331 billion were traded today in 3,976 deals.

Transcorp led trade with 37.488 million units of its stocks worth N37.646 million traded in 182 trades. 22.866 million units of Access shares priced at N195.908 million exchanged hands in 190 transactions. FBN Holdings had 19.790 million shares valued at N145.633 million traded in 222 deals. Zenith traded 15.377 million shares estimated at N376.330 million in 387 transactions. MTN traded 11.582 million shares valued at N1.791 billion in 171 deals.

