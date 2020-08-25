NSE: NEM, Wapic, Japaul lead gainers as market gains N33 billion

The Nigerian stock market added N32.66 billion on Tuesday, with NEM, Wapic and Japaul leading gainers.

The Insurance Index topped the sectorial indices, adding 1.62% to close at 131.96 basis points.

There were 21 losers compared to 15 losers, which made the market turn in a negative breadth.

The All Share Index (ASI) inched up by 0.25% to close at 25,291.73 basis points. Market capitalisation rose to N13.194 trillion at the end of today’s trade.

Year to date, the index is down by 5.78%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

NEM led gainers, appreciating by 9.63% to close at N2.05. Wapic added 6.25% to end today’s trade at N0.34. Dangote Sugar went up by 9.69% to N14.15. Japaul rose to N0.22, notching up 4.76% in the process. Champion Breweries completed the top 5, climbing up by 3.03% to N17.

READ ALSO: NSE: Buy pressure on consumer goods stocks lifts market capitalisation by N3.779bn

TOP 5 LOSERS

Beta Glass topped the losers’ chart, declining by 9.99% to close at N55.40. May & Baker shed 9.90% to end today’s trade at N2.73. Arbico fell to N1.14, losing 9.52% in the process. C & I Leasing slumped to N4, recording 9.09% depreciation. Cutix closed at N1.75, going down by 7.89%.

TOP 5 TRADES

251.340 million shares estimated at N1.158 billion were traded today in 3,713 deals.

Transcorp was the most active stock with 94.882 million of its stocks worth N52.278 million traded in 315 deals. 33,171 million units of UBA shares priced at N216.454 million exchanged hands in 249 transactions. Wema had 14.551 million shares valued at N7.428 million traded in 33 deals. Zenith Bank traded 10.434 million shares estimated at N176.447 million in 291 transactions. Sterling Bank traded 9.633 million shares valued at N11.288 million in 49 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions