NSE: Nigerian Breweries, GTB, Dangote Sugar lead losers as market reverses previous gain

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) ended Friday’s trade on a negative note amidst, with sell pressure on bellwether stocks like Nigerian Breweries and GTB while Dangote Sugar drove the reversal of Thursday’s gain, setting in motion a 0.08% loss this week.

A 0.81% slide in bank stocks, causing the Banking Index, the day’s worst performer of the five sectorial indices assessed, to close at 272.10 basis points also added to the depreciation in the total market value of equities.

The market posted a negative breadth as 12 losers emerged against 10 gainers.

The All Share Index (ASI) was down by 0.17% to 24,287.66 basis points. Market capitalisation inched low to N12.670 trillion, N22.118 billion weaker than the previous close.

Year to date, the index is down by 9.52%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

GSK led gainers, appreciating by 9.20% to close at N4.75. Ardova added up 7.73% to end today’s trade at N12.55. Chams advanced by 4.55% to N0.23. NAHCO rose to N2.06, notching up 4.04% in the process. Caverton completed the top 5, climbing up by 3.83% to N1.90.

READ ALSO: NSE: Market extends gain by N105bn on the back of telco gains

TOP 5 LOSERS

Linkage Assurance topped the losers’ chart today, declining by 9.09% to close at N0.40. Japaul shed 8.33% to end today’s trade at N0.22. Regal Insurance fell to N0.22, losing 4.35%. Transcorp slumped to N0.60, recording 3.23% depreciation. NEM closed at N2, going down by 2.91%.

TOP 5 TRADES

160.501 million shares valued at N1.473 billion were traded today in 2,997 deals.

Custodian Investment was the most active stock with 14.053 million of its stocks worth N67.456 million traded in 20 deals. 12.224 million units of Japaul’s shares priced at N2.714 million exchanged hands in 28 transactions. Nigerian Breweries had 11.660 million shares valued at N349.610 million traded in 76 deals. Mutual Benefits traded 11.543 million shares estimated at N2.331 million in 18 transactions. FBN Holdings traded 11.331 million shares valued at N56.497 million in 206 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions