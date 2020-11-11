NSE: Nigerian Breweries, Presco MTNN drive N325bn gain

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Wednesday sustained its positive momentum as market capitalisation upped by N324.627 billion and bellwether consumer goods stocks like Nigerian Breweries, Presco, Guinness and Nascon, as well as MTN Nigeria accounted for the most gain.

The Banking Index was the biggest advancer of the 5 sectorial indices, climbing 4.07% to 426.18 basis points.

Trade ended with a positive breadth with 51 gainers recorded against 7 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) dipped by 1.90% to close at 33,268.36 basis points. Market capitalisation jumped to N17.383 trillion at the end of today’s trade.

Year to date, the index is up by 23.94%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Neimeth led the gainers, appreciating by 10% to close at N2.42. Fidson added up 10% to end today’s trade at N4.95. Sterling Bank went up by 10% to N2.20. Guinness rose to N20.90, notching up 10% in the process. GSK completed the top 5, climbing by 9.85% to N7.25.

READ ALSO: NSE: Neimeth, Cadbury, GSK lead gainers as trade closes on upbeat note

TOP 5 LOSERS

Learn Africa led losers, declining by 4.76% to close at N1. C&I Leasing shed 4.65% to end today’s trade at N4.10. Stanbic fell to N46, losing 4.17%. Linkage Assurance slumped to N0.47, recording 4.08% depreciation. Red Star Express closed at N3.40, going down by 3.68%.

TOP 5 TRADES

858.157 million shares estimated at N9.063 billion were traded today in 8,142 deals.

FBN Holdings was the most active stock with 145.051 million of its stocks worth N1.078 billion traded in 592 deals. 126.262 million units of Transcorp shares priced at N141.213 million exchanged hands in 305 transactions. Zenith had 60.813 million shares valued at N1.520 billion traded in 777 deals. UBA traded 52.866 million shares estimated at N469.670 million in 487 transactions. Access Bank traded 44.094 million shares valued at N400.982 million in 374 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions