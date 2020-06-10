NSE: Profit-taking costs investors N63bn

Profit-taking in a number of blue-chip equities dragged the Nigerian bourse down on Wednesday by N62.621 billion.

The Industrial Index posted the biggest loss across the sectorial indices, falling by 2.54% to 1,195.24 basis points.

A positive market breadth was recorded as 19 gainers emerged against 18 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.47% to close at 25.215.04 basis points. Market capitalisation slumped to N13.154 trillion at the end of today’s trade.

Year to date, the index is down by 6.06%

TOP 5 GAINERS

Prestige led gainers, growing by 10% to close at N0.77. Berger Paints gained 10% to close at N7.70. Neimeth rose by 9.86% to N2.34. Mutual Benefit leapt to N0.24, notching up 9.09% in the process. Royal Exchange Insurance completed the top 5, climbing up by 9.09% to N0.24.

READ ALSO: NSE: Positive sentiment lifts market as N44bn added

TOP 5 LOSERS

C&I Leasing topped the losers’ table, declining by 9.43% to close at N4.80. UACN shrank by 9.09% to end at N7.50. Japaul tumbled to N0.23, losing 8%. Red Star Express dipped to N3.30, recording 7.30% loss. Cutix shed 5.33% to end at N1.60.

TOP 5 TRADES

266.650 million shares worth N3.183 billion were traded today in 3,978 deals.

GTB was the most preferred stocks today with 69.410 million of its stocks worth N1.677 billion traded in 314 deals. 51.763 million units of Mutual Benefits shares priced at N12.392 million exchanged hands in 152 transactions. FBN Holdings had 31.214 million shares valued at N167.672 million traded in 242 deals. Japaul traded 18.736 million shares estimated at N4.313 million in 80 transactions. Zenith traded 16.439 million shares valued at N274.863 million in 473 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions