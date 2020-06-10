Police arrests man for allegedly r*ping 40 women in Kano

The Kano State Police Command said on Wednesday a 32-year-old man, Muhammad Alfa, had been arrested for allegedly raping 40 women in the last one year in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the arrest in a statement in Kano.

Haruna disclosed that the suspect was arrested at about 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday when he trespassed into a house at Kwanan Dangora town with intent to commit the heinous crime.

He said the suspect popularly known as

“Mai Siket” had been trespassing into homes to have carnal knowledge of the victims for a long time, adding that some of the victims referred to the act as that of an evil spirit.

Haruna said: “The suspect trespassed into a house at Kwanan Dangora town and entered the children’s bedroom, in the process the mother of the kids caught him and alerted the neighbours.

“The suspect ran away but was caught by neighbours and handed over to the police.

“In the course of investigation, the suspect admitted that he had raped over 40 women in the past one year. Some of the victims are children and an 80-year-old woman.”

The spokesman added that the command had started receiving complaints from the victims raped by the suspect.

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Habu Ahmad, had ordered the suspect to be transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence Department (SCID) for investigation.

