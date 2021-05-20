Nurses deny allegations by Kaduna govt over removal of oxygen supply from two-day-old | Ripples Nigeria

News
Nurses deny allegations by Kaduna govt over removal of oxygen supply from two-day-old
The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) on Thursday denied allegations by the Kaduna State government that its striking members disengaged oxygen supply from a two- day old baby.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Kaduna State government on Tuesday announced the dismissal of nurses on Grade Level 14 and below for joining a five-day warning strike called by the NLC.
It especially accused nurses at the state-run Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital (BDTH) of disengaging oxygen supply from a two-day old baby.
However, in a statement issued on Thursday, the Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of NANNM, Mr Ishaku Yakubu, said that the state government’s allegation was unfounded and misleading.
“Investigations carried out by the union reveals how the nurse on duty helped to plead with the generator technician to allow power supply in the hospital as a patient was on oxygen.
“The nurse equally made arrangements leading to the transfer of the same patient to a private hospital the following morning as the strike was to start midnight of May 15.
READ ALSO: Health workers give Gov El-Rufai 48-hour ultimatum to recall sacked nurses
“Contrary to the allegations and false statements, the nurse went the extra mile to ensure the safety of the child and other patients as it is known of nurses.
“The investigations also reveals that the baby is alive and doing well in one of the private facilities in Kaduna town.
“Videos of the interview with the mother of the baby and of the private hospital are available and will be made available to the media,’’ Yakubu stated.
According to him, the union shall take decisive action against perpetrators of the malicious allegations.
“The association wishes to tell Nigerians that the image of nurses has been battered and these allegations are aimed at further discrediting and tarnishing the image and reputation of the nurses and the nursing profession.
“This is rather unfortunate and we wish to call on everyone to disregard this malicious and unfounded allegation,’’ he added.
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Moses signs permanent deal with Spartak after completing loan stay
Former Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses has signed a permanent deal with Russian Premier League club Spartak Moscow. Moses linked...
Ex- Olympic champion, Lee Evans dies at 74
Former American sprinter, Lee Evans, is dead. He was 74. Former Green Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami, who is a close...
Manager Pirlo wins first trophy as Juventus beat Atalanta to lift Coppa Italia
Juventus have emerged winners of the Coppa Italia after seeing off Atalanta 2-1 in the final on Wednesday night. The...
PSG beat Monaco to win French Cup for sixth time in seven years
Paris Saint-Germain have emerged champions of the French Cup after beating Monaco 2-0 in the final on Wednesday night. France...
EPL: Liverpool into top four with Burnley win as Villa loss dents Spurs’ European hopes
Liverpool have bettered their chances of finishing in top four of the Premier League this season following a 3-0 win...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s KDL launches digital library for kids. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s KDL launches...
Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...