Nurses deny allegations by Kaduna govt over removal of oxygen supply from two-day-old | Ripples Nigeria

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) on Thursday denied allegations by the Kaduna State government that its striking members disengaged oxygen supply from a two- day old baby.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Kaduna State government on Tuesday announced the dismissal of nurses on Grade Level 14 and below for joining a five-day warning strike called by the NLC.

It especially accused nurses at the state-run Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital (BDTH) of disengaging oxygen supply from a two-day old baby.

However, in a statement issued on Thursday, the Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of NANNM, Mr Ishaku Yakubu, said that the state government’s allegation was unfounded and misleading.

“Investigations carried out by the union reveals how the nurse on duty helped to plead with the generator technician to allow power supply in the hospital as a patient was on oxygen.

“The nurse equally made arrangements leading to the transfer of the same patient to a private hospital the following morning as the strike was to start midnight of May 15.

“Contrary to the allegations and false statements, the nurse went the extra mile to ensure the safety of the child and other patients as it is known of nurses.

“The investigations also reveals that the baby is alive and doing well in one of the private facilities in Kaduna town.

“Videos of the interview with the mother of the baby and of the private hospital are available and will be made available to the media,’’ Yakubu stated.

According to him, the union shall take decisive action against perpetrators of the malicious allegations.

“The association wishes to tell Nigerians that the image of nurses has been battered and these allegations are aimed at further discrediting and tarnishing the image and reputation of the nurses and the nursing profession.

“This is rather unfortunate and we wish to call on everyone to disregard this malicious and unfounded allegation,’’ he added.

By Mayowa Oladeji

