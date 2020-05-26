NYSC extends service year for 24 corps members in Lagos

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has extended the service year of 24 Batch B Stream 1 corps members serving in Lagos State for alleged indiscipline.

The state’s NYSC Coordinator, Eddy Megwa, who disclosed this in a statement titled: “Corps Disciplinary Committee Decision,” said 18 other corps members had also been listed for “pending disciplinary issues.”

He said the service year of the affected corps members would be extended by between two weeks to four months.

The Batch B Stream 1 corps members are expected to pass out on May 28.

Megwa said: “The affected corps members (those with an extension of service year) are to report to NYSC, State Secretariat, Surulere on Wednesday, 27th May, 2020 between 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. to collect their respective letters of disciplinary decision. Strict adherence to time scheduled is advised.”

