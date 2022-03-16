NYSC vows to deal with corp members over raunchy dance in orientation camp

The National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) has issued a statement to reprimand corp members after they were recorded engaging in a raunchy dance at an orientation camp.

The video of corp members engaging in a raunchy dance in a yet-to-be-identified orientation camp has been making waves on social media.

In the video, a male corps member was seen delivering a suggestive dance on his female colleague.

Other corps members watch and hail them, with one person saying, “give am well.”

In another video, a lady was seen laying on the table as her male colleague grinded his crotch against her.

Since the video aired on social media, viewers have criticized the corp members for the lewd activity.

NYSC has now released a statement on the social media platform, Facebook reacting to the video.

The statement titled ‘Unwholesome action by a group of corps members’ reads:

“The attention of NYSC Management has been drawn to a video currently trending on the social media showing Corps Members supposedly in NYSC Orientation camp in very compromising actions that pushed beyond the boundary of decency.

“Management hereby restates that the Scheme is founded on discipline, patriotism and youth-reorientation and will never condone such irresponsible behaviour.

“Investigation is currently ongoing, and anyone found culpable will be treated in accordance with the bye-laws of the Scheme.”

