Obahiagbon says Peter Obi will not get up to 25% votes in the 2023 polls

A former member of the House of Representatives, Patrick Obahiagbon, has predicted that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), would not secure up to 25 percent of votes in the 2023 elections.

The Edo State former lawmaker who made the assertion on an Arise TV programme on Saturday night, said 2023 presidential election will be a straight fight between the candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, while Obi will put up a good fight but will not shake the big two and upturn the apple cart.

When asked to take an overview of how he thinks the polls will swing, Obahiagbon said:

“Only two major political parties are coming into this election. The two major political parties are the APC and the PDP.

“But that asseveration notwithstanding, I make bold to assert that even though this election is going to be contested by two major political parties, the election is throwing up three major presidential aspirants.

“I do sincerely hope that Nigeria’s parasitic political class are learning the necessary lessons that have greeted the emergence of Peter Obi.

“A favour that his supporters refer to as Obidient movement but which I choose to describe as the emerging, surging political sirocco of the Obi.

“Nigerians and particularly Nigerian youths have become completely dissatisfied and languorous as to the failings and frailty of the entire Nigerian political class be it APC, PDP NNPP etc.

“This is the statement that Nigerians and Nigerian youths are making. They made that first statement which galvanise into the protest that led to the end SARS debate.

“The Peter Obi movement is a resurgence and emergence of that dissatisfaction.

“But can Peter Obi ride on the crest and wave Nigeria’s disappointment into the comfortable bowels of the Aso Rock Villa? I say no. I don’t see that.

“I don’t see how the Labour Party can muster 25 percent in about 24 states in this election,” he said.

