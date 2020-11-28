Obasanjo calls for violence-free election in Ghana

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday warned Ghana’s presidential candidates against violence ahead of the December 7 general elections in the country.

In a letter addressed to the leaders of Ghana’s leading political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the ex-Nigerian leader urged the key players in the elections to ensure peace and stability of the West African country.

He also implored the parties and their candidates to play by rules and avoid actions capable of plunging the country into chaos.

In the presidential election, President Nana Akufo-Addo of the NPP will face ex-president John Mahama who is representing NDC.

The duo also vied for Ghana’s highest political office in 2016 with Akufo-Addo winning the election.

