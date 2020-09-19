Obaseki's supporter falls off moving vehicle while jubilating unit result | Ripples Nigeria

A supporter of Governor Godwin Obaseki on Saturday fell off a speeding vehicle while jubilating over results announced in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in today’s governorship election in Edo State.
The yet-to-be-identified young man was said to be part of youths, in a vehicle, jubilating over results in front of Ugbekun Primary School in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area around 4:05 pm.
He was reported to have fallen from the vehicle and hit his head on the tarred road.
READ ALSO: Obaseki floors Ize-Iyamu in Oyegun’s polling unit
While the vehicle moved on, some of the PDP supporters alighted and rushed the victim to a clinic near the scene of the accident.
It is however unclear if he had been revived at the clinic as he was reported to have been motionless immediately he fell.
- Auto crash: Divers recover 14 bodies from Ebonyi river - September 19, 2020
- Lagos govt seals three container terminals, 19 buildings for violating guidelines - September 19, 2020
- Ibadan poly sacks lecturer for alleged misconduct - September 19, 2020