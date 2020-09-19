Obaseki's supporter falls off moving vehicle while jubilating unit result | Ripples Nigeria

A supporter of Governor Godwin Obaseki on Saturday fell off a speeding vehicle while jubilating over results announced in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in today’s governorship election in Edo State.

The yet-to-be-identified young man was said to be part of youths, in a vehicle, jubilating over results in front of Ugbekun Primary School in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area around 4:05 pm.

He was reported to have fallen from the vehicle and hit his head on the tarred road.

While the vehicle moved on, some of the PDP supporters alighted and rushed the victim to a clinic near the scene of the accident.

It is however unclear if he had been revived at the clinic as he was reported to have been motionless immediately he fell.

