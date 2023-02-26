Obi beats Tinubu, Atiku in 10 Aso Rock polling units

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has won 10 polling units at the Presidential Villa, Abuja,

He defeated his two biggest rivals, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the seat of power to surprise many who had dismissed his chances in the election.

The results from the polling units in the Aso Rock villa are listed below:

PU 121:

APC – 31

PDP – 32

LP – 58

PU – 131

APC – 6

PDP – 3

LP – 17

PU 130

APC – 26

READ ALSO:Peter Obi denies stepping down for PDPs Atiku Abubakar

PDP – 24

LP – 113

PU – 126

LP – 42

APC – 11

PDP – 12

PU – 128

LP – 12

APC – 1

PDP – 0

PU – 122

LP – 105

PDP – 16

APC – 29

PU – 06

LP – 8

APC – 5

PDP – 2

PU – 123

LP – 86

APC – 44

PDP – 21

PU – 021

LP – 194

APC – 94

PDP – 70

PU 022

APC – 71

PDP – 78

LP – 174

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now