Obi defines deal with Wike, 4 other PDP governors

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Tuesday clarified his deal with the five aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his four colleagues – Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) – have stayed away from the PDP presidential campaign activities to press home their demand for the removal of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The quintet are pushing for the resignation of the former Senate President to pave way for a southerner to become the party chairman following the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a northerner, as the party’s presidential candidate in the May 28 primary election held in Abuja.

Obi, who spoke when he visited Ortom in Makurdi, said he shares the same passion for a better Nigeria with the PDP governors.



He also criticised the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the poor management of the country in the last seven years.

The LP candidate praised Ortom for confronting the security challenges in Benue State at personal risk.

Obi said: “The only deal I have with them is that they are passionate about Nigeria.”

In his remark, the Benue governor urged the LP candidate to negotiate power with other leading presidential candidates with a view to serving the people.

