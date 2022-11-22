Obi’s emergence a plus for APC, spells trouble for PDP —Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Monday, said the emergence of Peter Obi as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) would boost the chances of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) next year.

Ganduje, who spoke during a Channels Television Programme Politics Today, however claimed such development would dim the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections.

The APC chieftain said the crisis ripping PDP apart should make it worried about its chances next year.

He insisted that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would defeat other parties in major voting blocs next year.

He said: “Our major contender is the PDP. What is our political investment in the South-East? The votes we got from Nasarawa Local Government in Kano Metropolitan Area was much higher than the total votes APC got in the entire five states of the South-East.

“So, you can see that if there is any problem politically in the South-East, it is the PDP that will suffer the brush. So, the emergence of Obi from the South-eastern part of this country I think it’s the votes of PDP that he will snatch away and is already snatching away.

“For APC, I think it is even a good omen. Instead of having a very close competitor, now the attention of the competitor has been diverted.

“Apart from the problem in PDP, especially the G5, there is also the factor of Obi. So, any political analyst would know that the emergence of Labour Party is a minus to PDP and by extrapolation, it is a plus to our great party, the APC.”

