OFFICIAL: Ronaldo reaches agreement with Man Utd to make a return

Premier League club, Manchester United have on Friday announced the mutual agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo to bring him back to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils say the Portuguese star, who now leaves Juventus after three years since joining from Real Madrid, will finally join the club after agreement of personal terms.

“Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical,” said a club statement.

“Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five Uefa Champions League titles, four Fifa Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal.

“In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games.

“Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.”

More to follow…

Join the conversation

Opinions