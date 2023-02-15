News
Ogun Gov, Abiodun threatens to shut down banks rejecting old naira notes in Ogun
The governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has threatened to close any commercial bank in the state that won’t accept old Naira notes.
The warning follows accusations that certain petrol stations and commercial banks were refusing to accept old Naira notes as legal tender.
The governor made this call during his address to traders at Itoku Kampala Market in Abeokuta, on Wednesday, as part of his campaign for reelection campaign to the Abeokuta North Local Council.
Abiodun, who disapproved of the banks’ behavior, pointed out that since the new currency was not yet in circulation, commercial banks had no choice but to accept the old notes in order to lessen the suffering of the populace.
He called on the people to remain calm, assuring that his government was working to ensure that the situation was brought under control.
Meanwhile, in Sango-Ota, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government area of Ogun State, irate locals came out to protest the continued shortage of the new naira notes of N200, N500, and N1000, paralyzing economic activity on Tuesday.
Residents who tried to make withdrawals at banks claimed they were unable to access their funds.
The commercial banks reportedly refused to take the old naira bills as deposits, which made them agitated.
The protesters on Tuesday blocked the Idiroko-Ota road’ by Joju junction resulting in significant traffic congestion.
Policemen have been mobilised to secure banks and their workers in Sango-Ota.
