Ogun govt gives residents 60-day ultimatum to take COVID-19 vaccine

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Monday gave the people of the state a 60-day ultimatum to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor, who gave the ultimatum at the flag-off of the COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Campaign in Abeokuta, said all unvaccinated residents risk being barred from government offices, schools, markets, and public transport in the state.

The exercise is coordinated by the Ogun State Primary Health Care Development Board (OGPHECADEB) in collaboration with National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Abiodun said after the expiration of the ultimatum, evidence of full vaccination would be required from anybody who wants to do business with the government and for entry into government offices and schools across the state.

The governor said the vaccination exercise would take place from November 1 to December 25, adding that the state had increased the vaccine centres from 131 to 509 to allow eligible residents to take the vaccines.

He said: “We are going to give a window opportunity to allow for this vaccination exercise and that window period starts from today till next 60 days.

“After 60 days, anybody that is not vaccinated will not be allowed in our offices, schools. Such a person will not be allowed to do business with us. We will chase this person in our markets. People will be required to carry their vaccine cards at all times.

“If you don’t have a card like this, you will not come to our secretariat, we will not do business with you, allow Okada or taxi to carry you. You will not be allowed in our market. To be forewarned is to be forearmed.”

