Ogun judicial panel on police brutality receives 20 petitions

The Ogun State Judicial Panel of Investigation set up by Governor Dapo Abiodun to look into complaints and petitions of victims of police brutality has received no fewer than 20 petitions.

This was revealed on Friday by the Chairman, Hon. Justice Solomon Olugbemi (Rtd) who was speaking after a meeting with members of the panel who are also saddled with the responsibility of probing abuse of human rights by security operatives in Ogun State.

While speaking after the meeting, Justice Olugbemi (Rtd) said; “We have received 20 petitions already and sitting starts immediately.”

According to him, the sittings of the panel would be transparent and open, saying media stations are invited to cover same.

Olugbemi disclosed that the maiden sitting of the panel would hold on November 5 and also added that the panel would be sitting on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, by 10am at the Magistrate Court 1, Isabo, Abeokuta.

Also, the media officer of the panel, Femi Osipitan, called on members of the public, who may have complaints to send in their petitions to the Secretary of the Panel or send an email to endsarsjudicialpanel@ogunstate.gov.ng.

