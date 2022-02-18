Ogun moves against road-side traders

Ogun State Government has moved to stop trading and the display of wares on walkways of major roads in the state.

Officials from the state ministry of environment, who toured Sango and Ifo areas warned erring traders to stop displaying their wares on the road as they were impeding easy flow of traffic.

The officials, led by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Environment, Hon. Farouk Akintunde, enlightened traders on the dangers of street trading, particularly on the median.

While enjoining the traders to comply with environmental laws of the state, Akintunde noted that the traders were endangering their lives.

“Apart from putting your lives in danger, you also cause traffic congestion and make life intolerable for commuters.”

Read also: Ogun Police condemn mob killing of ritual suspects

“Ogun is an investment hub and the ambiance of its environment is important in attracting investors to the State; this government will no longer fold its hands and allow traders to deface the environment,” he continued.

The Director, Environmental Health, Sanitarian Wemimo Onaeko noted that the government was not trying to make life hard for anyone, but interested in the welfare of the people.

He urged citizens to make sanitation and good hygiene an integral part of their lives to prevent outbreak of diseases.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now