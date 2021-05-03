Ohanaeze Ndigbo begs pro-Biafra agitators to join peace talks | Ripples Nigeria

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has called for a unified Igbo people as secessionist groups continue their agitations to break away from the Nigerian State.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Ohanaeze President-General Prof George Obiozor, who appealed to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) to join its peace mission.

According to Obiozor, this move was part of the reconciliation processes inaugurated by the South-East governors during its inaugural meeting at the Ohanaeze headquarters in Enugu last Tuesday.

Furthermore, the organisation called on IPOB’s Eastern Security Network (ESN) the Biafra National Guard (BNG), the Biafran Zionist Movement (BZM) amongst others, to be part of the peace talks.

“The committee, which has started consultations with stakeholders and leaders across the region, the country, and the diaspora, stated categorically that there is no substitute for peace.

“The ultimate objective of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and indeed every Igbo is to ensure peace, development, security, and safety of Ndigbo wherever they are particularly in their homeland.

“Igbo everywhere should make every effort and contribution necessary to guarantee peace and security in Igboland.

“Any information, suggestions, petitions, and documents that would facilitate the work of the committee should be channelled through the Secretary of the committee, Peter Aneke at the Ohanaeze National Secretariat, No 7 Park Avenue, GRA, Enugu,” the statement issued by Ohanaeze reads.

