Oil prices plunge amidst crude surplus, fear of coronavirus second wave

Oil prices slid by more than 1% Monday morning on account of saturation in the global crude market and worries that the easing of lockdowns in countries might spur a fresh wave of the coronavirus outbreak in some parts of Asia.

Brent, Nigeria’s oil grades benchmark, was trading at $30.46 per barrel, 51 cents or 1.7% lower than its price at the previous session, as of 07:24 West African Time.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate had shed 49 cents or 2%, selling for $24.25 about the same time.

Read also: Ardova, Linkage Assurance, Global Spectrum top Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist

The two benchmarks have posted moderate gains in the last two weeks on the back of loosening restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

However, energy investors are nursing fear about the implications that the speculation about a new round of coronavirus infections in northeast China and South Korea might have for business.

“That’s definitely a cause for concern as the last thing people want is for lockdowns to happen again across multiple cities, but I think authorities should be much more prepared right now to cope with a second wave,” OCBC economist, Howie Lee, told Reuters.

“Overall, the risk environment looks quite conducive for further upside,” he added, noting that Brent could stabilise at $30 per barrel for some time.

Around the world, demand has fallen by around 30% as the pandemic hindered free movement, causing oil storage to build up rapidly.

Bonny Light, Nigeria’s premium oil grade, added up 10.16% at the last session to close at $24.93 per barrel.

Join the conversation

Opinions