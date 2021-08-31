Metro
Olu of Warri dissolves Council of Chiefs
The new Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has dissolved all traditional councils, committees, and sub-committees in the Itsekiri land with immediate effect.
In a statement issued by the royal palace on Tuesday, the monarch said the revalidation and confirmation of all chieftaincy titles in the kingdom would commence on September 2.
The 37-year-old, who is the first son of late Olu of Warri, ascended the throne on August 21.
The statement read: “I, Atuwatse Ogiame III, hereby, announce, for the information of the general public, the Delta State government and particularly, the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Committees, the dissolution of all Traditional Councils, Committees, Sub-committees and the scheduled exercise of revalidation/confirmation effective from September 2, 2021.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the Warri Council of Chiefs, the Olu-in-Council, all standing adhoc and Sub-committees are dissolved forthwith.
“The mandatory revalidation/confirmation of Chieftaincy titles shall commence on September 2, 2021.
“The timetable for the revalidation and confirmation exercise shall be made available at the Palace Secretariat from September 1, 2021, and the process of registration of all chieftaincy titles with the prescribed authority in accordance with section 25 of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council and Chiefs Law (supra) shall follow immediately after the revalidation and confirmation exercise.”
