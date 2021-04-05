Palace confirms Olu of Warri’s death, unveils successor | Ripples Nigeria

Palace officials on Monday officially confirmed the death of Olu of Warri in Delta State, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

Ikenwoli, who is the 20th Olu Of Warri, reportedly died from COVID-19 complications in December last year.

A palace official, Johnson Amatserunreleghe, who announced the monarch’s death at the end of a meeting on Monday, said the town would go into three-month mourning from the date of the announcement.

READ ALSO: Olu of Warri is dead, covid-19 suspected

He added that there would be no celebration in the town during the period.

The palace also announced Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko as the new Olu of Warri designate.

Emiko, who was born on April 2, 1984, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies and political science as well as a Master’s degree in Management.

Join the conversation

Opinions