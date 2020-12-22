Olu of Warri is dead, covid-19 suspected

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli has died on Monday barely a week after his fifth coronation anniversary.

The Olu of Warri who died at 65, ascended the royal stool of Warri Kingdom on December 12, 2015.

Sources said his health had deteriorated on Sunday evening.

There are speculations that the Olu of Warri may have died due to Covid-19 having met with the late Major General John Irefin, who died earlier this month from COVID-19 complications.

The Warri Traditional Council of Chiefs are yet to officially announce the demise of the monarch as at the time of this report.

