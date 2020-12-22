10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, December 22, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. ‘We might come to the end of ASUU strike tomorrow’ —Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has expressed optimism that Nigerian universities would reopen for academic activities soon. Read more

2. COVID-19: FG limits gatherings, orders bars, restaurants, nightclubs shut

The Federal Government on Monday announced new measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country, including restrictions on the number of guests at events. Read more

3. Furious Zulum slams military over ‘routine’ attacks on travellers in Borno

The Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum, has lashed out at the military over what he termed incessant attacks on travellers and villagers by Boko Haram insurgents along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway. Read more

4. Rivers APC faction suspends Amaechi, expels Giadom, Senator Uchendu

The crisis rocking the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) took a new twist on Monday as a faction loyal to Senator Magnus Abe announced the suspension of theMinister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, from the party. Read more

5. Osun govt alerts residents on second wave of COVID-19 pandemic

The Osun State government has warned residents of the state not to let down their guard as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across the country. Read more

6. Following widespread chaos, FG extends NIN registration deadline

The Federal Government on Monday extended the deadline to register for the National Identification Number (NIN) by three weeks. Read more

7. NSE: Market sustains bull run on blue-chip gains

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) posted further gains on Monday with the market capitalisation rising by N333.797 billion on the back of gains in heavyweight stocks including Dangote Cement, Flour Mills, WAPCO, PZ and BOC Gases. Read more

8. Oil prices fall as new COVID-19 strain triggers demand worries, Bonny Light gains $0.73

Oil prices fell by over three per cent on Monday as a rapidly spreading new COVID-19 strain that has shut down much of the United Kingdom triggered worries about a slower recovery in fuel demand. Read more

9. Gas constraints, poor transmission facilities stall Nigeria’s 10,000 MW power generation plan

Nigeria failed to generate 10,106.8 Megawatts (MW) of power last week due to various limitations ranging from gas constraints to poor transmission and distribution infrastructures. Read more

10. Nigeria wins bronze at African Judo championships

Nigeria’s representative at the 41st African Seniors Championships, Enku Ekuta won a bronze medal at the competition held in Antananarivo, Madagascar. Read more

