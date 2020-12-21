10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Monday morning, December 21, 2020

1. Be thankful bombings don’t happen every day under Buhari, Adesina tells Nigerians

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has told Nigerians they should be thankful that bombings do not happen in the country every day as was the case in the past. Read more

2. APC demands Obaseki’s resignation over insecurity, disobedience of court’s order

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has demanded Governor Godwin Obaseki’s resignation over worsening insecurity in the state and disobedience of court’s order. Read more

3. Gunmen abduct ex-local council chairman in Kogi

Gunmen on Friday abducted a former chairman of Olamaboro local council area of Kogi State, Mr. Emmanuel Ekpa. Read more

4. NJC recommends two judges’ retirement for alleged age falsification

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the compulsory retirement of two judges for alleged age falsification. Read more

5. Another 80 students abducted, rescued in Katsina

About 80 students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya School, an Islamic school in Mahuta community in the Dandume local government area of Katsina State, were abducted on Saturday, December 19. Read more

6. How troops rescued abducted Islamiyya students in Katsina – Defence headquarters

The Defence Headquarters said on Sunday the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji rescued the abducted students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya School from bandits in Dandume local government area of Katsina State. Read more

7. Buhari administration has lost its legitimacy —Ozekhome

Constitutional lawyer, Mike Ozekhome has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as one that has lost its legitimacy for abdicating its major duty and functions of securing Nigeria. Read more

8. NSE ROUNDUP: Investors gain N1.335tn as interest in stocks surges

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded one of the biggest weekly gains this year last week as more funds chased stock, causing the market to return N1.335 trillion or 7.46%. Trade sessions were bullish Monday through Friday as all trade sessions reported appreciation. Read more

9. EPL: Excellent Ndidi helps Leicester stun Spurs as Man Utd humiliate Leeds

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was voted Man of the Match after an impressive performance that saw Leicester City beat Tottenham Hotspur in London. Read more

10. AC Milan’s Rafael Leao scores fastest goal in Serie A history

AC Milan forward, Rafael Leao, scored inside sixth seconds during his side’s 2-1 victory over Sassuolo in a Serie A clash on Sunday. Read more