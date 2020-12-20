10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Sunday morning, December 20, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. 920 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 77,933. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 920 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Three die in Borno suicide attack

At least three persons including a female bomber died in a suicide attack in Borno State on Friday night. Read more

3. APC sweeps Gombe local council election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the chairmanship and councillorship seats in the Gombe State local council election held on Saturday. Read more

4. Nigerian govt brands as ‘senseless’ claim that Katsina students’ abduction, release were stage-managed

The Federal Government on Saturday described as senseless, the claim in certain quarters that the abduction and subsequent release of over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, were stage-managed. Read more

5. Lagos cannot afford another COVID-19 lockdown – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State governor, BabajideSanwo-Olu, insisted on Saturday that every form of gathering would remain banned, saying the state cannot afford another COVID-19 lockdown. Read more

6. Ezekwesili explains why Buhari should not be commended over release of Katsina students

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, is of the belief that the abduction and subsequent release of 344 students of the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara local government area of Katsina State, was stage-managed by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Read more

7. Declare state of emergency over rise in herders’ attack, NBA tells FG

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has advised the federal government of Nigeria to declare a state of emergency due to the rise in herders’ attack in recent times. Read more

8. CBN should deal with Boko Haram and Katsina bandits like it did to #EndSARS supporters —Aisha Yesufu

Human rights activist and co-convener of the “BringBackOurGirls” movement, Aisha Yesufu, has taken a swipe at the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, asking him to use his “expert investigative knowledge” to track down the leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau and the bandits who abducted students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, like he did during the #EndSARS protest. Read more

9. CBN directs banks to close naira accounts of money transfer operators

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has ordered Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to close all the naira accounts of International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) in the country. Read more

10. EPL: Aina’s Fulham held at Newcastle as Iwobi helps Everton inflict defeat on Arsenal

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina was in action for Fulham in their English Premier League draw at Newcastle United on Saturday. Read more

