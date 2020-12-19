10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Saturday morning, December 19, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. 806 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 77,013. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Friday recorded 806 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Lagos conducted 197,000 COVID-19 tests – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State government, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Friday the state government had carried out a total of 197,000 COVID-19 tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state. Read more

3. Akeredolu signs Ondo 2021 budget

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Friday signed the state’s 2021 budget. Read more

4. Buhari meets abducted Katsina students

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State. Read more

5. Lagos PDP suspends chairman for alleged financial mismanagement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has suspended its chairman, Mr. Adedeji Doherty, for alleged financial mismanagement and polarization of the party. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Friday morning, December 18

6. Lagos govt re-imposes restrictions on worship centres, bans public gatherings over spike in COVID-19 cases

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday re-imposed restrictions on worship centres over spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. Read more

7. NSE: Heavyweight stocks drive gains as market capitalisation crosses N19tn mark

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) added N295.371 billion on Friday, with market capitalisation crossing the N19 trillion as heavyweight equities like Dangote Cement, MTNN, Ardova, Guinness and Oando boosted gains. Read more

8. Oil prices fall as rise in COVID-19 cases threatens demand, Bonny Light gains $0.71

Oil prices dropped from nine-month highs on Friday, with escalating coronavirus infections viewed as a threat to near-term fuel demand and a stronger U.S. dollar also having a depressing effect on oil prices. Read more

9. Naira weakens on black market as CBN bars MMOs from receiving foreign remittances

Naira depreciated against the United States dollar on the black market on Thursday after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced of a new policy, prohibiting mobile money operators and payment service providers from

receiving diaspora remittances. Read more

10. Schalke sack manager Manuel Baum after 79 days in charge

Manager Manuel Baum has been shown the exit door by struggling German Bundesliga club, Schalke, just 79 days after taking charge. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions