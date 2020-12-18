10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Friday morning, December 18, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Nigeria records highest single-day tally as 1,145 fresh infections take total COVID-19 caseload to 76,207. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Thursday recorded its highest single-day tally after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 1,145 fresh COVID-19 cases in several parts of the country. Read more

2. Miyetti Allah facilitated release of abducted Katsina students – Masari

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, said on Thursday night the release of the abducted students of Government Science School in Kankara local government area of the state was facilitated by the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN). Read more

3. Abducted Katsina students regain freedom

The abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, have regained their freedom. Read more

4. Buhari approves establishment of 10 additional national parks in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of 10 additional national parks in Nigeria. Read more

5. Buhari happy with release of abducted Katsina students – Presidency

The presidency said on Thursday President Muhammadu Buhari was very happy with the release of the kidnapped students of Government Science School, Kankura, Katsina State, by their abductors. Read more

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained its positive momentum on Thursday on the back of gains by big and mid-cap stocks like Airtel Africa, Dangote Cement, Okomu Oil, Unilever and Ardova. Read more

7. CBN bans operators from processing local currency transfers into domiciliary accounts

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has ordered switches and processors to immediately stop all domestic currency transfers in respect of foreign remittances through International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs). Read more

8. Naira depreciates across forex markets, as external reserves shed $838m in six weeks

Naira weakened marginally against the dollar on the black market on Wednesday, falling by N1 or 0.21% to N476, data from abokiFX, an exchange rate tracking website, showed. Read more

9. CBN issues red alert on Azimo, Transfer Wise, says firms are not registered IMTOs

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a red alert on London-based online money transfer providers, Azimo and Transfer Wise, saying the two firms had not been licensed by the regulator as International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs). Read more

10. FIFA Best: Lewandowski beats Ronaldo, Messi to men’s award, Bronze wins women’s title

Bayern forward, Robert Lewandowski has been awarded the FIFA men’s footballer of the year ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Read more

