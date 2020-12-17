10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Thursday morning, December 17, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Reps reject bill proposing 70 years as age limit for president

The House of Representatives on Wednesday rejected a bill which proposed 70 years as age limit for any individual vying for the office of the president. Read more

2. 930 fresh COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 75,062. More recoveries confirmed

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 930 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. Abducted Katsina students located in Zamfara forest –Masari

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, said on Wednesday the college students abducted by armed bandits in the state last week had been located in a forest in Zamfara. Read more

4. Nigeria signs agreement with WHO, Gavi Alliance on COVID-19 vaccine

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said on Wednesday the Federal Government has signed up with the World Health Organisation(WHO), Gavi Alliance and manufacturers in order to procure COVID-19 vaccine. Read more

5. Nigeria’s problems are beyond restructuring – Sanusi

The deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, on Wednesday, cautioned against the increasing agitation for restructuring of Nigeria, saying some of the country’s problems are beyond restructuring. Read more

6. NSE: Investors’ interest in consumer goods and bank stocks drives N140bn gain

Trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) ended in the positive territory for the third time this week on Wednesday as investors’ renewed interest in consumer goods and bank stocks boosted the N140.034 billion gain. Read more

7. Prices of vehicles to increase next year —Motor dealers

The costs of imported vehicles will rise sharply beginning from 2021 once the Fuel Grade and Vehicle Emission Standards Regulations of the Economic Community of West African States are implemented, the Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON) has said. Read more

8. Nigerian govt asks National Assembly for fresh review of 2020 budget

The Nigerian government has sent a written request to the National Assembly, seeking a new review of the 2020 budget. Read more

9. Another round of banking consolidation inevitable –McKinsey

Another round of banking consolidation is inevitable for lenders to thrive by growing capital base quicker than inflation rates and devaluation of the naira, management consulting firm McKinsey & Company said in a report on Tuesday. Read more

10. Ajayi gets new manager as Sam Allardyce takes over at West Brom

Super Eagles forward, Semi Ajayi will be playing under a new manager at his club, West Brom following the arrival of Sam Allardyce. Read more