10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Wednesday morning, December 16, 2020

1. 758 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 74,132. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 758 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. ‘Put #EndSARS protest behind you, approach your duties courageously,’ IGP tells police officers

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on Tuesday charged officers and men of the Abia State police Abia command to put the events of the #EndSARS protest behind them and approach their duties courageously. Read more

3. Nigerian govt approves five-year plan on reduction of hunger, malnutrition

The Nigerian government has approved a five-year nutrition action plan that would guide the implementation of interventions and programmes aimed at addressing the problems of hunger and malnutrition in the country. Read more

4. Court adjourns suit seeking Obaseki’s removal for alleged certificate forgery indefinitely

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday adjourned indefinitely, a suit seeking the removal of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, for alleged certificate forgery. Read more

5. Tinubu charges Nigerian military to change strategy against Boko Haram, others

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, charged the Nigerian military to change its strategy in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgents and other criminal elements terrorizing the citizens in several parts of the country. Read more

6. Nigerian govt orders telcos to block SIMs without NINs

The Nigerian government has ordered the mobile telecommunication operators (telcos) to block all Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) without valid National Identification Numbers (NINs) after December 30. Read more

7. NSE: Industrial and banks stocks drive N199bn gain

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) extended gains on Tuesday on the back of buy pressure on industrial and bank stocks including Dangote Cement, WAPCO, Zenith Bank and GTB. Read more

8. World Bank approves $1.5bn loan for Nigeria

The World Bank has approved a $1.5 billion budget-support facility for Nigeria to help build a resilient recovery post COVID-19. Read more

9. Oil prices surpass $50 over vaccine hopes; Bonny Light loses $0.17

Oil prices climbed past $50 per barrel on Tuesday as hopes from the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines moderated tighter lockdowns in Europe and predictions of a slower demand recovery. Read more

10. EPL: Man City held to draw by West Brom; late Wolves goal stuns Chelsea