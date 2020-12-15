10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Tuesday morning, December 15, 2020

1. 201 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 73,376. More recoveries confirmed

Nigeria on Monday recorded 201 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Nigerian govt demands transparent selection of judges, prosecutor for ICC

The Nigerian government on Monday demanded a transparent process for the selection of judges and prosecutor for the International Criminal Court (ICC). Read more

3. Sultan decries worsening insecurity in Nigeria

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, on Monday decried the worsening insecurity in Nigeria. Read more

4. Armed thugs disrupt security meeting in Kaduna

Armed thugs on Monday disrupted a meeting on the review of the country security held in Kaduna. Read more

5. Katsina students’ abductors have reached out to government – Masari

The Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, said on Monday the abductors of students at a government college in the state have contacted the state government. Read more

6. NSE: N310bn gain ends five-day bear run

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rallied on Monday with a N309.781 billion gain after five trading sessions of losses as buy pressure on big and mid-cap stocks lifted gains. Read more

7. Two workers injured as explosion hits Qua Iboe’s oil export terminal

Two oil workers sustained injuries during a fire accident at Nigeria’s Qua Iboe crude oil terminal, a spokesperson for ExxonMobil, the operator, said on Sunday, according to Reuters. Read more

8. Nigerian govt connects new 60MW hydropower plant to national grid

Nigeria’s hydropower plants have been increased to four after the connection of a new plant to the national grid. Read more

9. Non-performing loans of Nigerian banks now N1.17tn –NBS

The non-performing loans portfolio of Nigerian banks stood at N1.17 at the end of the third quarter, N42.4 billion or 3.5% lower than the N1.21 trillion reported for the second quarter, data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) website on Sunday showed. Read more

10. Barca to face PSG as Madrid take Atalanta in Champions League last-16