10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Monday morning, December 14, 2020

1. 418 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 73,175. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Sunday recorded 418 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
2. Presidency counters Gov Masari on number of abducted students, says ‘only 10 boys’ in captivity
The presidency on Sunday countered the Katsina State Governor, Bello Masari, on the number of students abducted by armed bandits from a government college in the state. Read more
3. Boss Mustapha goes on isolation over COVID-19 fears
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has proceeded on self-isolation after some members of his household contracted COVID-19. Read more
4. 18 Nigerian Army officers test positive for COVID-19
At least 18 Nigerian Army generals have tested positive for COVID-19, Channels Television reports. Read more
5. KATSINA SCHOOL ABDUCTION: Masari confirms 333 students missing
Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari has confirmed that 333 students are missing from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in Local Government Area of the state. Read more
6. FG to build 300,000 houses for Nigerians – Presidency
The presidency said on Sunday the Federal Government’s plan to build 300,000 affordable housing units for Nigerian. Read more
7. Sanwo-Olu responding to COVID-19 treatment – Health commissioner
The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, said on Sunday evening Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is responding well to COVID-19 treatment. Read more
8. APC sweeps Kogi local council election
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the 21 chairmanship and 239 councillorship positions in the Kogi State local council election held on Saturday. Read more
9. Dortmund sack manager Favre after 5-1 thrashing by Stuttgart
Manager Lucien Favre has been shown the door by Bundesliga club Dortmund after an stunning 5-1 defeat by
Stuttgart over the weekend. Read more
10. EPL: Aubameyang scores own goal as Arsenal lose; Fulham deny Liverpool top spot
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored an own goal as Arsenal fell to a 1-0 defeat to Burnley in a Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Read more
