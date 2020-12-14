10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Monday morning, December 14, 2020

1. 418 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 73,175. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 418 fresh COVID-19 cases.

2. Presidency counters Gov Masari on number of abducted students, says ‘only 10 boys’ in captivity

The presidency on Sunday countered the Katsina State Governor, Bello Masari, on the number of students abducted by armed bandits from a government college in the state.

3. Boss Mustapha goes on isolation over COVID-19 fears

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has proceeded on self-isolation after some members of his household contracted COVID-19.

4. 18 Nigerian Army officers test positive for COVID-19

At least 18 Nigerian Army generals have tested positive for COVID-19, Channels Television reports.

5. KATSINA SCHOOL ABDUCTION: Masari confirms 333 students missing

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari has confirmed that 333 students are missing from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in Local Government Area of the state.

6. FG to build 300,000 houses for Nigerians – Presidency

The presidency said on Sunday the Federal Government's plan to build 300,000 affordable housing units for Nigerian.

7. Sanwo-Olu responding to COVID-19 treatment – Health commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, said on Sunday evening Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is responding well to COVID-19 treatment.

8. APC sweeps Kogi local council election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the 21 chairmanship and 239 councillorship positions in the Kogi State local council election held on Saturday.

9. Dortmund sack manager Favre after 5-1 thrashing by Stuttgart

Manager Lucien Favre has been shown the door by Bundesliga club Dortmund after an stunning 5-1 defeat by

Stuttgart over the weekend. Read more

10. EPL: Aubameyang scores own goal as Arsenal lose; Fulham deny Liverpool top spot