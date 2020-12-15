Tinubu charges Nigerian military to change strategy against Boko Haram, others

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, charged the Nigerian military to change its strategy in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgents and other criminal elements terrorizing the citizens in several parts of the country.

Tinubu, according to a statement issued by his media office, made the call when he paid a sympathy visit to the Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, over the recent killing of 43 rice farmers by Boko Haram fighters in the state.

He said: “We have been on this fight against Boko Haram for some time. We have seen the reaction of the Federal Government, we have seen the reaction of the armed forces, this is no longer conventional warfare, this is more tactical, more reason, cruder. In such a situation, what we do is to replan our strategy. We have seen the governor’s life has been attacked more than one occasion in an effort to eliminate him but Allah is mighty, he has protected and will continue to protect you.

“You can’t concentrate, become innovative, and excel if you have to make educational development in fear. We saw people who have endured so much agony, denial, brutality decided to run to their farms to develop means of livelihood not only for themselves but for all of us, at the end they were slaughtered. That’s not religion, it is not in our religion (Islam), it is not in Christianity either, it is an act of wickedness.”

In his response, Zulum thanked the ex-Lagos State governor for the “special visit.”

READ ALSO: Those working against Nigeria’s unity will fail woefully –Tinubu

He reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to continue protecting the lives and property of people of Borno State.

The Boko Haram jihadists had on November 29 killed the farmers in Zabarmari village near the state capital.

The jihadists reportedly tied up the farmers and slit their throats.

Boko Haram had also claimed the last Friday’s abduction of hundreds of students at Government Science Secondary School in Kankura local government area of Katsina State.

In an audio message on Tuesday, the leader of the terror group, Abubakar Shekau, said the sect members were behind the students’ abduction.

He said: “I am Abubakar Shekau and our brothers are behind the kidnapping in Katsina.”

Join the conversation

Opinions