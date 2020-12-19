EPL: Aina’s Fulham held at Newcastle as Iwobi helps Everton inflict defeat on Arsenal

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina was in action for Fulham in their English Premier League draw at Newcastle United on Saturday.

Aina, who played for the entire 90 minutes for the visitors, helped his team take the lead in the 42nd minute when Matt Ritchie unwittingly sent the ball into his goal after it bounced off his face.

But Newcastle fought back and scored a goal when Callum Wilson scored his eighth goal of the season from the spot on 64 minutes after Joachim Andersen was sent off for a foul in the area.

The point lifts Steve Bruce’s men up to 12th on 18 points, while Fulham are in 17th with 10 points.

Earlier on Saturday, Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi helped Everton overcome Arsenal at the Goodison Park.

Iwobi, who played for 83 minutes before being substituted, put up a fine performance for the Toffees in their 2-1 victory over their visitors.

Victory for Everton means the Carlo Ancelotti side have now won eight of their 14 Premier League games so far this season.

Arsenal on the other hand have been inflicted with eight defeats this season, as deflected goal by Rob Holding from Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s flick and Yerry Mina’s winner made Nicolas Pepe’s penalty of no effect.

Everton have now beaten Chelsea, Leicester City and Arsenal in the space of seven days, and they sit in second place in the table, behind leaders Liverpool.

In another Premier League clash on Saturday, Manchester City pipped Southampton 1-0.

