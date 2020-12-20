PDP alerts of alleged plot by APC to heighten insecurity in Zamfara, other North-West states

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Governor Mai Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) national caretaker committee of plots to heighten the insecurity situation in the North-West part of the country.

The PDP claimed it had already been made aware that the plot by the APC “is to use an impostor as spokesperson to destabilize the North-West states, particularly Zamfara State. Create space for violence and blame it on Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle.”

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Saturday, the PDP said, “Our party has also noted series of devious statements against Governor Matawalle by the APC, a party that has been exposed to be encouraging acts of terrorism, banditry and kidnapping in our country.

“The APC has been distraught since their roles in emboldening acts of terrorism have been exposed by our party and now seeks to use an impostor, as spokesperson, to trigger violence, heighten insecurity and blame it on innocent Nigerians.

“Our party charges Nigerians to hold the Governor Mai Buni-led caretaker committee responsible, should there be any sudden wave of acts of terrorism, kidnapping and banditry in Zamfara State.

“Also Nigerians should hold the APC caretaker committee responsible should there be another mass abduction in any other state of the North-West or any other part of our nation for that matter.”

APC had on Thursday, December 17, claimed that a report was linking a North-West governor to kidnapping and banditry in the region and called on the security agents to investigate the report.

