Metro
Jigawa police arrest six students for forcefully entering man’s house, cutting his hair
The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested six students for allegedly entering a man’s house forcefully and barbing his head against his wish.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Lawan Shiisu, disclosed the development in a statement made available to newsmen in Dutse on Tuesday, noting that four other suspects were reportedly at large, while the police have launched a manhunt for their arrest.
According to Shiisu, the suspects, who were said to be students of the Federal University Dutse and Jigawa Polytechnic also in Dutse, forcefully entered the victim’s house on August 20, around 1 am.
He said the victim, identified as Ibrahim Sambo, who resides at Yalwawa quarters in Dutse, the state capital reported the case on August 27, saying he became sick two days after the incident.
READ ALSO: Police kills bandit, rescues 65-year-old victim in Jigawa
“On Aug. 27, at about 1600hrs, one Ibrahim Sambo of Yalwawa quarters of Dutse reported that on Aug. 20, at about 1000hrs, some students of Federal University Dutse and Jigawa Polytechnic, Dutse, entered his house, restrained him and forcefully barbed his hair and left. And after two days, his health started failing and he became sick,” Shiisu said.
The spokesperson added that upon receipt of the complaint, police detectives swung into action and arrested the six students aged between 18 and 19 in connection with the offence.
“The suspects, who confessed to the crime, will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation,” he added.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...