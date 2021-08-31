Jigawa police arrest six students for forcefully entering man’s house, cutting his hair

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested six students for allegedly entering a man’s house forcefully and barbing his head against his wish.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Lawan Shiisu, disclosed the development in a statement made available to newsmen in Dutse on Tuesday, noting that four other suspects were reportedly at large, while the police have launched a manhunt for their arrest.

According to Shiisu, the suspects, who were said to be students of the Federal University Dutse and Jigawa Polytechnic also in Dutse, forcefully entered the victim’s house on August 20, around 1 am.

He said the victim, identified as Ibrahim Sambo, who resides at Yalwawa quarters in Dutse, the state capital reported the case on August 27, saying he became sick two days after the incident.

“On Aug. 27, at about 1600hrs, one Ibrahim Sambo of Yalwawa quarters of Dutse reported that on Aug. 20, at about 1000hrs, some students of Federal University Dutse and Jigawa Polytechnic, Dutse, entered his house, restrained him and forcefully barbed his hair and left. And after two days, his health started failing and he became sick,” Shiisu said.

The spokesperson added that upon receipt of the complaint, police detectives swung into action and arrested the six students aged between 18 and 19 in connection with the offence.

“The suspects, who confessed to the crime, will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation,” he added.

