Omokri warns Ohanaeze not to trust President Buhari’s pledges

In the aftermath of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Imo State for the commissioning of some projects and dialogue with the Ohanaeze, a former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has warned the group not to trust the president.

Omokri issued this warning on Friday via a statement posted on his verified Facebook account, stating that the president lacks the ability to provide security in any part of the country.

According to him, Buhari has failed in protecting the country including his state of origin, Katsina.

Omokri stated, “Last week, Masari, the Governor of Buhari’s home state of Katsina, was lamenting on Channels Television that bandits have taken over his state and markets and schools are closed.

“In Zamfara, in Buhari’s Northwest region, telecommunications services have been shut down completely due to bandits. The NW is currently worse than Afghanistan.

“Yet, Buhari went to Imo yesterday to promise Ndi’Igbo security, and Ohanaeze celebrated. No be juju be that? Can Buhari give to the Igbos what he can’t give to his own state and region? Look at the trouser he wore.

“Is a man who wore that type of trouser competent to give you security, stability, and development? Ohanaeze should not clutch at straws. If they rely on Buhari’s promises, they will all die one by one!”

