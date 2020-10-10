ONDO: 75% of election results uploaded on INEC portal —Official

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed optimism that all results of the Ondo State governorship election would be ready by Sunday afternoon.

The commission said about 75 percent of the election results from all polling units in the state had been uploaded on its results viewing portal.

The INEC Senior National Commissioner, Prof Anthonia Simbine, disclosed this on Saturday evening when she featured on a television programme in Akure, the state capital.

She said: “I don’t think we can say for definite now. We all know that Ondo State is quite large with varying types of terrains including going over the seas.

“All the results have to come in before we can really say.

“Right now, polling units’ results have been uploaded. We have about 75 percent of those units’ results uploaded on the INEC results viewing portal.

“But nothing can happen. These have to pass through the Registration Area/Ward Level collation as well as local government collation centres.

“We are aware particularly in the case of Ilaje that they have not concluded their RA collation and they will be doing that at Igbokoda hopefully tonight.

“It is doubtful that they will be able to come at all. But hopefully, probably, by mid-day tomorrow (Sunday), everything should be in, plus or minus.”

