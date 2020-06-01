ONDO APC GOV TICKET: I’m prepared for any mode of primary –Akeredolu

The governor of Ondo, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has said that he was prepared for any mode of election for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in the state.

No less than 15 APC aspirants have made their intentions to battle the governor for the party’s ticket for the state governorship election slated to hold in October, 2020.

Some of the aspirants had accused the governor of being opposed to the APC adopting direct primary to select its governorship candidate.

But speaking through the state Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, on Sunday, Akeredolu said he was not against any mode of primary.

READ ALSO: ONDO GUBER: I can’t step down for Akeredolu, ex-party chair, Kekemeke insists

Noting that he even preferred direct primary, Akeredolu said his opponents clamouring for that mode of election were only wasting their time.

“The truth of the matter is that there are no two situations that are the same. Somebody made allusion to the situation in Lagos State.

Everybody stepped down for a particular aspirant then and it was a two traffic contest between the incumbent governor and the then governor.

“For those who clamour for direct primary election, the message to them is that Governor Akeredolu is more prepared for any mode of primary than those who clamour for direct,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions