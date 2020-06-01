Three suspected armed robbers arrested after gun duel with police on Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of three suspected armed robbers after a gun duel.

The suspects, Toheed Salami, Ibrahim Ismaila and Michael Abiodun, were arrested last week Sunday at a crime scene, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed in a statement on Sunday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested following a distress call that armed robbers invaded the Idanyin community in Agbara, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

He further stated that the police got a hint that the suspected robbers were raiding houses, dispossessing the residents of their belongings and inflicting injuries on them.

Oyeyemi said the Divisional Police Officer, Agbara, SP Saleh Dahiru, who led his anti-robbery team to the scene, met the robbers attacking one Kamieyefa Omosivwe and Oluyemi Olajide.

“On sighting the police, the robbers launched an attack on them, but they were overpowered and three members of the gang were eventually arrested, while one escaped.

“Recovered from them were two locally-made short guns. The injured victims have been taken to hospital for treatment”, Oyeyemi said.

According to police spokesman, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad for discreet investigation.

