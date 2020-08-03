Ondo doctors suspend strike

Doctors in Ondo State on Monday suspended their about two-month-old industrial action.

The doctors who are under the auspices of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) embarked on strike in June over the state government’s refusal to address their demands for improved welfare packages.

The chairman of the NAGGMDP, Dr. Oluwafemi Aina, who announced the suspension of the strike in a statement, said the state government had addressed some of the association’s demands.

He, however, urged the government to address other demands of the association which included the immediate domestication of the Special COVID-19 Hazard and Risk (Life) Insurance for its members.

The NAGGMDP also demanded the immediate circulation and institutionalisation of the modalities on the deductions of its members’ salaries into the National Housing Fund Contributions by workers in the state’s public service.

